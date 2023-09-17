5 AEW stars who could jump ship to WWE before 2023 ends

Movement between wrestling companies is nothing new. WCW and WWE saw many big names switch sides, especially during the Monday Night Wars. Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Nash all jumped ship from WWF to WCW.

Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, and Eddie Guerrero all went the other direction, becoming huge stars in WWE. The newest rival to the Stamford promotion is obviously AEW. There have been several moves between the companies, including many released WWE stars joining AEW.

Cody Rhodes and Blair Davenport are two of the more prominent names to join WWE from AEW. Who else could make the same switch? The following five AEW could jump ship to WWE before 2023 ends.

#5 Kiera Hogan is a young veteran

While she never won the Knockouts Championship in IMPACT Wrestling, Kiera Hogan was an important part of the division. She started as a bubbly face who tried to help Allie. After a heel run, Hogan ended her tenure as a face after falling out with Tasha Steelz.

Hogan went to AEW, and because she was a known commodity, it seemed like she'd greatly help out the women's division. She had a few moments in the spotlight alongside Jade Cargill but was never featured regularly on TV.

The same has been done with other former IMPACT Knockout Taya Valkyrie and tag team star Ethan Page. Hogan would be a good fit in NXT due to her look, in-ring style, charisma, and experience.

#4 Bandido would be a great addition to NXT or LWO

Bandido is a top talent wherever he wrestles.

Former Ring of Honor Champion Bandido is a rare athlete. He isn't the biggest guy but regularly showcases feats of strength against his opponents. Bandido was a top star in ROH but still worked dates for AAA in Mexico.

His appearances in AEW have been sporadic, and when he has had a match, it's usually been in a losing effort.

Dragon Lee has had mixed results in NXT but has been protected in his losses. Bandido would likely get more regular usage on TV in NXT and eventually on the main roster. He could have bangers with stars like Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, Butch, or Seth Rollins.

#3 Santana recently returned to action in AEW

Santana joined the Blackpool Combat Club for the Stadium Stampede match at All In.

When Santana and Ortiz joined AEW in the summer of 2019, it was a big deal. They came off a highly successful run in IMPACT Wrestling, having great feuds with LAX, OVE, and the Lucha Brothers.

The duo joined the Inner Circle with Chris Jericho but never won tag team gold. In that time frame, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Keith Lee and Shane Strickland, and the Gunns all won tag team titles.

Santana's last two matches were Blood and Guts and Stadium Stampede. There have been rumors that he isn't on the best of terms with Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. Santana would be a good addition as an anti-hero singles act in NXT or the main roster. He'd get to shine on his own in WWE.

#2 Jade Cargill may already be on her way to WWE

First, it was CM Punk being terminated from AEW, and now another huge name could be leaving AEW.

Jade Cargill suffered her only defeat om AEW to Kris Statlander when the latter returned from injury. She beat Cargill for the TBS title and again on Rampage. After the match, several stars met Cargill in the ring as if giving her a send-off.

With two huge companies vying for talent in America alone, there will always be a home for talented performers. Jade still had stories to tell in AEW but may want a bigger challenge in WWE.

#1 CM Punk could believably appear in the 2024 Royal Rumble

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since he returned to the ring.

Following this year's drama after All In, Punk is now gone from AEW. It was determined that several of his incidents with other AEW talents were too much to deal with, so Tony Khan terminated his contract.

What might have been unthinkable years ago is now a very real possibility for Punk and WWE. He's still a big name, and booking and creative have changed a bit with Triple H having a huge say in storylines.

Since WWE has been around for decades, Punk wouldn't have as much influence as he did in AEW. WWE doesn't tolerate that type of insubordination, so if Punk wants to, he could work with the company, The Voice of the Voiceless could make a shock return to WWE after leaving in 2014.

Who would you like to see jump ship from AEW to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here