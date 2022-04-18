5 AEW stars who would be revitalized by moving to WWE

The emergence of AEW as a competitor to WWE is one of the best things to happen to the professional wrestling industry in almost two decades. In addition to providing new employment opportunities, the upstart promotion has put on a consistently entertaining product and has forced Vince McMahon and co to step up their game.

Several former professionals have found a new home in AEW and have been creatively fulfilled. Despite being WWE legends, the likes of Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho are doing some of their best work at All Elite Wrestling. However, Tony Khan's strategy of aggressively acquiring talent has reached a point of diminishing returns.

The roster is now bloated and there are several talented performers struggling to get time on television. With that being said, here are five AEW stars who would be rejuvenated by moving to WWE:

#5 and #4 Have The Young Bucks run the course in AEW?

The Bucks could use a change of scenery

The Young Bucks played an important role in the founding of AEW and are largely responsible for the return of tag team wrestling to prominence. The brothers are among the most influential performers of their generation and are two of the biggest stars in the industry today.

The Bucks have been exceptional during their time in All Elite Wrestling, putting on classics with the other tag teams in the division such as FTR and Jurassic Express. They've even had a 302-day reign as the world tag team champions. However, it's hard to believe that they've achieved everything they can in AEW for the time being.

A move to WWE would be a monumental move for the industry and would cause a ripple effect, making The Young Bucks bigger stars than ever before.

#3 Britt Baker would thrive in WWE's women's division

The first female wrestler to sign a contract with AEW, Britt Baker has been one of the promotion's biggest success stories.

One of the biggest criticisms of All Elite Wrestling has been its inability to gain traction for the women's division. However, the 30-year-old has been an exception to the rule and has emerged as a massive star.

She won the women's world championship from Hikaru Shida and elevated the title's standing during her 290-day run with the belt. When Baker finally dropped the strap to Thunder Rosa at St. Patrick's Day Slam, it felt like a tremendous moment.

For all her accomplishments, Baker is hamstrung by a lack of big-name opponents in AEW. A move to WWE would allow her to work with the best female wrestlers in the world, including Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

#2 A world of possibilities awaits Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling

Another founding member of AEW, Kenny Omega is one of the defining figures of this generation for better or worse. For all his hardcore fans who see him as one of the all-time greats, the Canadian star is criticized by veterans such as Jim Cornette for not understanding the nuances of professional wrestling.

However, there is no debate about the fact that he's a big star who can captivate the attention of the audience. Omega's work in All Elite Wrestling has also been stellar. He was involved in a long-term storyline with Adam Page that ended when he dropped the world championship to Hangman at Full Gear 2021.

If The Cleaner moved to WWE, it would arguably be an even bigger deal than Cody Rhodes returning to the global juggernaut. There are an extensive amount of dream match options for Omega should he ever decide to jump ship.

#1 Adam Cole has been squandered in AEW

An NXT stalwart for nearly four years, Adam Cole left WWE before he could become a permanent member of the main roster. The 32-year-old the made his AEW debut at All Out after Kenny Omega defended the world championship against Christian.

However, right from his introduction when he was overshadowed by Bryan Danielson, Cole has largely been squandered by All Elite Wrestling.

Despite having the potential to become one of the biggest stars in the industry, he was involved in several underwhelming programs before suffering his first loss in the promotion to Orange Cassidy, a character that is hard to take seriously. He then wound up in a disappointing feud with Adam Page over the world title.

Cole originally parted ways with WWE amid fears that he wouldn't be utilized properly. It's hard to argue, however, that Vince McMahon and company would've fumbled his character this badly. A return to WWE could revitalize the former leader of The Undisputed Era and help him realize his potential.

