5 AEW stars who would benefit from winning the TNT Championship

There are many within AEW deserving to be the first, here are five that have an inside track.

A secondary championship was a major request from the fans, and AEW is about to deliver.

Darby Allin

All Elite Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, the addition of a new championship to the company. The AEW TNT Championship will presumably be a secondary championship within the company, and the eight-man tournament to crown the first winner will start on the April 8th edition of Dynamite.

The addition of a secondary championship has been on the wishlist of many AEW fans as a way to highlight a deep and talented roster. The secondary championship is a very important piece to the championship lineage of a company as seen with the WWE Intercontinental and United States Championships, the X-Division Championship within Impact, and the Television Championship within Ring of Honor and the NWA.

The full bracket will be unveiled on this week's editions of AEW Dark and Dynamite, and the tournament will start with the April 8th edition of Dynamite. The conclusion of the tournament will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view which will take place on 23rd May unless AEW are forced to delay it due to prevailing circumstances.

This article is going to take a look at five AEW wrestlers who would benefit the most from holding this championship. They may not be included in the initial tournament, but each will have their particular reason as to why they should hold the AEW TNT Championship.

#5 Joey Janela

He's a bad boy who could make a great TNT Champion...

The career of the "Bad Boy" Joey Janela started in 2006 but began to take off when he made his Pro Wrestling Guerrilla debut in 2017 at the Battle of Los Angeles. Janela is also known for his Spring Break shows; which have become a standout for independent wrestling during WrestleMania weekend.

In 2019, Janela would become one of the first wrestlers to sign on the dotted line with AEW, and he has already been in a couple of high-profile feuds with Jon Moxley and Shawn Spears.

Though Janela is primarily known as a hardcore wrestler, he's shown in several matches that he doesn't have to rely on that style to provide a great match. This type of talent and charisma would make for a great AEW TNT Champion.

