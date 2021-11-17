Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, AEW has emerged as the most legitimate alternative to WWE since WCW. The upstart promotion has regularly produced compelling content and delivered some incredible moments, rejuvenating the professional wrestling industry.

While AEW has successfully built homegrown stars such as Hangman Page, MJF, and Britt Baker, the company has also added big names such as Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson to its roster who were main eventers in WWE. These additions have not only helped to elevate the quality of the product but also given it a great deal of exposure.

It is impossible to tell the story of WWE without some of the stars who've left for AEW. Many of them will eventually be enshrined in the Hall of Fame even if they never have another match at WrestleMania.

With that being said, here are 5 AEW stars who will be WWE Hall of Famers:

#5 Jon Moxley will go into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Shield

While Jon Moxley was a big star in WWE, he had an underwhelming singles run with the company. Even though most fans thought that Moxley had the most potential of all the wrestlers in The Shield, comparing him to legends such as Terry Funk and Roddy Piper, he was stifled by lackluster creative.

The 35-year-old wasn't the greatest fit for WWE's backstage environment, which eventually wore him down. Moxley grew weary of the scripted promos, and didn't enjoy playing a goofy character more reminiscent of Kramer from Seinfeld than a serious main eventer.

Even if Moxley's singles run won't earn him an induction, he will almost certainly make the cut as a member of The Shield. The Hounds of Justice were one of the most impactful factions in modern professional wrestling and are still beloved by the fans. They will join the likes of The nWo, The Fabulous Freebirds and The Four Horsemen in the Hall of Fame.

