5 AEW Superstars who would've been a perfect fit for The Inner Circle

Which AEW Superstar do you think could've joined The Inner Circle?

Chris Jericho's Inner Circle has been highly successful so far.

The Inner Circle

It has been less than a year since The Inner Circle made its debut in AEW, but the Chris Jericho led-group has already established their place as one of the more successful factions in All Elite Wrestling right now.

When all said and done, The Inner Circle will probably go down as one of the best factions in AEW, if not the greatest of all-time in the promotion's history. Jericho first lined-up The Inner Circle in the aftermath of AEW: All Out in 2019 when Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz helped 'Le Champion' in the initial phase of his AEW World Title reign.

While conversing his with fellow stablemates on a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that the idea for him was always to have his very own faction when he arrived in AEW. The former AEW World Champion also claimed that the idea for him was to have professional Boxer Anthony Ogogo in the faction and Jericho also pitched the idea of having MJF in The Inner Circle.

However, both the pitched ideas failed to take form as Jericho was determined to work alongside Jake Hager, whereas, AEW management wanted MJF to be on his own and compete more as a solo wrestler.

The Inner Circle currently consists of five of AEW's finest Superstars but in this article, we will take a look at what could've been the scenario if any of these wrestlers had joined the group.

With that being said, here are five stars from the current AEW roster who could've been a member of The Inner Circle.

#5 Austin Gunn

The Gunn Club

Son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gun, Austin hasn't had much going for him in All Elite Wrestling since signing with the promotion in early 2020. Gunn has mostly been competing on AEW Dark, teaming up with his father Billy Gunn as part of The Gunn Club.

Despite being in his 20s, Austin Gunn could've gotten off to the perfect start on AEW, given the promotion's creative had opted to align Austin with Chris Jericho's faction. Austin is an incredible in-ring talent and has also enjoyed a stint under Ring of Honor in the past.

The 25-year-old could've easily portrayed the role of the cocky, young heel in The Inner Circle, similar to Sammy Guevara's role for the group.

