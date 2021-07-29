5 afterthoughts from the 2016 WWE Draft who became stars in the company

It has been a little over five years since WWE brought back the brand split. We have seen a lot of changes in the product since then, for better or worse. Looking back at that period is an interesting venture.

The WWE Draft was brought back in 2016 to split the roster across RAW and SmackDown. It took place on July 19th - the first episode of SmackDown since it became permanently live.

30 picks were made on the show, as most of WWE's biggest stars went early. The rest of the Draft played out during a WWE Network special, without too much fanfare. The format seemed to indicate who would be getting pushed on RAW and SmackDown, with a lot of the early picks being justified.

However, both brands did unearth a few gems from their post-show picks. A few WWE Superstars, who were drafted after SmackDown, rose above their unflattering positions to become stars in the company. This even includes the very last pick of the entire ordeal.

One could even say they overachieved, based on the low expectations set for them at the start of the brand split in 2016. Some of them proved their doubters wrong relatively quickly, while others took years to finally succeed in WWE.

This list looks at five afterthoughts from the 2016 WWE Draft, who became stars in the company.

#5 Apollo Crews (No. 45 in the 2016 WWE Draft)

Having debuted on the WWE main roster a few months earlier, Apollo Crews' low position in the 2016 WWE Draft was somewhat surprising. He was picked directly after Summer Rae, who did not make a single appearance as a RAW Superstar.

Regardless, Crews initially struggled on SmackDown. He was an exception to the generally well-booked show, before moving to RAW. The Nigerian star was part of Titus Worldwide on the red brand but would take a few more years to fulfill his potential in WWE.

Apollo Crews got a push in 2020 under the management of Paul Heyman, who oversaw a United States Championship victory. However, his true ascent came the following year. Crews turned heel and defeated Big E to become Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 37

While not a main-eventer, Apollo Crews has carved out a solid place for himself on the card. He has improved leaps and bounds since his disappointing start as a WWE Superstar in 2016.

