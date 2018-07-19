Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Alternative opponents for John Cena when he returns to WWE

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.56K   //    19 Jul 2018, 15:53 IST

John Cena
John Cena hasn't been seen in WWE since April

With WWE SummerSlam just a month away, speculation has been mounting over the last few weeks that John Cena will face The Undertaker in a WrestleMania 34 rematch at “The Biggest Party of The Summer” in August.

The previous meeting between the two lasted just 2 minutes and 45 seconds, with “The Deadman” taking part in his first match in 12 months to quickly defeat a shell-shocked Cena at ‘Mania in April.

Since then, ‘Taker has been involved in two more WWE matches, defeating Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble before teaming with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a victory over Elias, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens at an MSG live event.

Cena, meanwhile, defeated Triple H in the opening match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event but he has barely been mentioned on WWE programming since.

So, when the 16-time world champion inevitably makes his in-ring return to WWE, should he go one-on-one again against the man who defeated him so convincingly in New Orleans? Or should he face somebody else?

In this article, let’s take a look at five alternative opponents who “Big Match John” could take on when he returns.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bob
Bobby Lashley is currently in the Universal Championship picture

Depending on how Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns pans out on Raw next week, there’s a very real possibility that “The Dominator” will be without an opponent heading into his first SummerSlam event in 11 years.

If that is the case, is there any better Superstar for the former ECW champion to face next than a returning John Cena?

The two men have only ever met in a televised singles match on one previous occasion, with Cena coming out on top in a World Heavyweight Championship encounter at the 2007 Great American Bash PPV.

A rivalry between the two could have a similar build-up to what we saw in 2017 between Cena and Reigns before No Mercy. After all, Lashley’s mission in WWE is to prove that he is the top guy on Monday Night Raw, so what more appropriate opponent than the face who used to run the place?

1 / 5 NEXT
