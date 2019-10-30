5 amazing moments from WWE Crown Jewel 2018

WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 is right around the corner and promises to entertain the WWE Universe and the live crowd at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with two heavyweight matches in the form of Braun Strowman taking on the undefeated Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against former UFC nemesis Cain Velasquez.

Apart from that, they have a stacked card which will feature WWE Universal Champion putting his title on the line against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match with an added stipulation that states the match cannot be stopped for any reason and a tag-team turmoil match which will see nine teams fighting for the right to be called "the best tag-team in the world".

And if you’re planning on watching this year’s event, why not join Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Gary Cassidy and the host of This Week In WWE, Scott Stanford, who previewed two major matches set for the event in Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman? You can watch the entire preview below -

However, the first-ever Crown Jewel that took place last year in 2018 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia also had its fair share of surprises in the form of Superstars coming out of retirement for another match and shocking victories. Now, we will take a look at 5 amazing moments that took place at the event.

#5 Rey Mysterio besting Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio battled against Randy Orton in the WWE World Cup quarterfinal match in the SmackDown bracket. The Viper rekindled his rivalry with The Master of the 619 from their early days in a quick and action-filled match.

Orton tried to get the better of Mysterio from the get-go with his brutal attacks but the high-flying luchador was not one to back down easily and instead pulled out all the stops in order to get one step closer to being called "the best in the world" by winning the World Cup.

The Apex Predator tried to put away Mysterio with an RKO but the latter proved why he is aptly called the Ultimate Underdog when he countered the move and pinned Orton with a roll-up. However, after the match, an irate Orton vented his frustration out on Mysterio by laying him out with a vicious RKO.

