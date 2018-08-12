5 amazing things that could happen on the last Monday Night RAW before Summerslam

The WWE Universe could be in for a treat this coming Monday as we head towards the Biggest Event Of The Summer

The final Monday Night RAW before WWE Summerslam will take place from Greensboro, NC. Five matches have so far been confirmed from Raw's side. We will get the final buildup to all those matches and hence RAW could be really amazing. We take look at 5 things that will happen on the go home show for Summerslam.

#5 Triple threat match for the Tag-Team titles are made official

WWE has officially confirmed that a triple threat match for the RAW tag team titles will happen just six days before Summerslam. the B-Team will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival in a Triple Threat Match. B-Team have made some history by winning all their matches till now.

The most shocking win was when they defeated Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt for the RAW Tag Titles.

According to the current story, B-Team should win again on RAW. And it's quite possible that we see this match happen again at Summerslam. So expect WWE to book a weird way for the B-Team to win once again.

#4 Ronda Rousey To Get Her Hands On Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey defeated Alicia Fox last week. After the match, Alexa tried to attack Ronda from behind but failed to do so.

Afterward, Bliss said that she’s not afraid of Rousey, and when The Baddest Woman on the Planet gets in the ring with her at SummerSlam, the world will see her as “nothing but an overhyped rookie.” It will be interesting to see how Rousey reacts to Bliss' words.

Ronda has a big challenge coming up at Summerslam and it she is certainly the favorite to win the RAW Women's Championship.

