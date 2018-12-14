5 Amazing things that happened in the wrestling world in 2018

Liam Hoofe

WWE has made some serious progress in 2018

While it has not been without its controversies, 2018 has, on the whole, been an absolutely incredible year for professional wrestling.

Not only have we seen the WWE breaking boundaries and establishing new stars, but companies all around the world have been showcasing exactly what makes them so great.

Never before have wrestling fans had such a diverse range of promotions and talents to watch, all of which is incredibly accessible thanks to the rise of streaming services and the internet.

2018 has been a landmark year for the sport, so with that in mind, let's take a look at five of the most memorable things have taken place these past 12 months.

#5 Daniel Bryan defies the odds

Daniel Bryan's in-ring return brought a tear to the eye

Wrestling is all too real sometimes, but thankfully, for every heartbreaking announcement, there is also a ray of light from time to time to put a great big smile on everybody's face.

That is exactly what happened when the WWE announced via their social media feeds and WWE.Com that Daniel Bryan had finally been cleared to return to the ring earlier this year.

After being told he would never wrestle again, Daniel Bryan fought his diagnosis and finally got the seal of approval to return to the ring from the WWE just before WrestleMania 34.

In what was one of the most emotional moments of the year, Bryan thanked the fans and his wife, Brie Bella, for sticking by him over the last two years and then went on to win his first match back at WrestleMania against the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Bryan's highlights didn't just end there though, with the leader of the Yes! Movement turning heel in November and winning the WWE title, topping off what has been an incredible year for the bearded GOAT.

