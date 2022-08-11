34 combined world titles - 5 most anticipated WWE injury returns

WWE, and professional wrestling as a whole, went through somewhat of an injury crisis over the summer. Many of the company's top stars were put on the shelf by injuries in the post-WrestleMania season. These injuries came in many forms, whether short or long term, legitimate or kayfabe.

Stars such as Riddle and Kevin Owens returned from their respective layoffs relatively quickly. However, a few other stars are still on the shelf, and are expected back sooner or later in some capacity. Just as AEW world champion CM Punk made his long-awaited return from injury on last night's Dynamite, these stars will be chomping at the bit to get back to doing what they do best.

Here are five of the most highly anticipated WWE Superstars return:

#5: Charlotte Flair (storyline fractured radius)

The Queen is due back any time now

Charlotte Flair was written off WWE programming with a fractured radius at WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen took a break to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo and has recently accompanied her father, Ric Flair, on his retirement tour. She has been missing from WWE action for three months.

The rumor mill has been heavy with talks of the 13-time women's champion imminently returning to bolster the SmackDown women's division. With the RAW women's division firing on all cylinders and the blue brand currently short of top female stars, she needs to return soon. Love her or hate her, no one can deny that Flair's return will add a lot of star power to the division.

#4: Big E - Broken Neck

Big E suffered a broken neck after landing on his head while taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the road to WrestleMania 38. The New Day powerhouse was stretchered out of the arena, leaving fans fearing the worst. It was later revealed that he had fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, and may never compete again.

The former WWE champion has been sharing positive updates about his recovery on social media. In June, he posted a video of himself taking off his neck brace and was later reunited with his New Day brethren after Summerslam. He served as a scout for talent tryouts. It is not clear when or how Big E will return to WWE, but fans are certainly looking forward to see him back on their screens, no matter what capacity he returns in.

#3: 14-time WWE world champion Randy Orton - Back injury

The Apex Predator is sorely missed

Randy Orton was written off in May through a vicious attack by The Bloodline on him and his tag team partner, Riddle. The angle was well done and various young members of the WWE Universe were brought to tears. The Viper took a leave of absence to rehabilitate his back, which has progressively gotten worse through an accumulation of minor injuries.

Orton was heavily speculated to be Roman Reigns' originally planned opponent at Summerslam before being replaced by Brock Lesnar. His absence has been used to fuel The Original Bro's fledgling singles run, but the Apex Predator's presence is still missing. We cannot wait for the day he returns, whether to reunite with RK-Bro or have his long-awaited singles feud with Riddle to help the latter take his career to the next level.

#2: Becky Lynch - separated shoulder

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Becky Lynch still killing them workouts with just one arm Becky Lynch still killing them workouts with just one arm 💪 https://t.co/YoApirTcWQ

Becky Lynch, just like real-life husband Seth "Freaking" Rollins, has been in rare form all year, with everything she touches turning to gold. Big Time Becks suffered a separated shoulder at WWE Summerslam 2022 and still managed to have a match-of-the-night contender with Bianca Belair. After the match, she turned babyface for the first time in almost a year helping Belair fend off the returning trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Lynch was written off WWE programming on the post-Summerslam RAW via backstage attack on her injured shoulder by the returning trio. The official timeline of recovery given by the company was "several months". With the six-time women's champion having reintroduced her "The Man" character just before going away. Fans simply can't wait to see what havoc the iconic character will wreak once she's back.

#1: Cody Rhodes - Torn Pectoral muscle

The American Nightmare overcame incredible odds at HIAC

Speaking of fighting through injury to make history, no single in-ring performance in WWE (or any of professional wrestling) has been more talked about in 2022 than Cody Rhodes' Hell In A Cell 2022 showing. The American Nightmare earned widespread respect in the wrestling world after competing in the famously gruesome structure with a torn pectoral muscle. After suffering the injury just days into the event, Rhodes' participation in the match was heavily in doubt until a few hours before the show.

However, he managed to not only compete for twenty-four minutes but also pick up the win. Everyone was left in awe of his grit and toughness. It was not just one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history but also one of the best matches of the year. Fans can't wait for The American Nightmare to make his triumphant return from injury. He is also an early favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Which WrestleMania 39 match would be more exciting? Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns 20 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil