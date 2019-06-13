5 Babyfaces who should turn heel before SummerSlam 2019

Finn Balor and AJ Styles have been babyfaces for a long time

Traditionally, there's a lull in excitement following WrestleMania each year, but interest picks back up on the road to SummerSlam, which is one of the big four PPVs in WWE. WWE programming has been heavily criticised since WrestleMania (and even before WrestleMania) with stories not being fully told, storylines being rather boring, while the in-ring action has been quite good.

As we start looking towards SummerSlam, WWE could spring a surprise or two with a few heel turns to popular babyfaces, which is desperately needed to turn things around and make WWE interesting again.

Here, we take a look at 5 babyfaces who should turn heel before SummerSlam 2019:

#5. The Miz

The Miz has been in a feud with Shane McMahon for quite sometime now

The Miz is regarded as one of the best heels in modern WWE, with his incredible promos and the hate that he can receive from the WWE Universe.

But The Miz turned babyface a few months ago, forming a tag team with Shane McMahon following which they won the SmackDown Tag Team titles. But the inevitable heel turn happened when Shane turned heel on him, and they have been in a feud since, and even had a match at WrestleMania 35.

This latest babyface run by The Miz has been rather underwhelming, which may be because of his boring feud with Shane. But, as a heel, Miz has a lot more to work with and can truly make WWE television interesting with his great promos and underhand heel tactics.

The Miz is now on RAW where he could feud with babyfaces like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, or even Universal champion Seth Rollins. The Miz is best as a heel and his heel turn could possibly help in making RAW a better product.

