5 times Vince McMahon has been shown praising WWE Superstars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is always in the news for one reason or another, despite hardly ever appearing as an on-screen character these days. Throughout WWE history, Superstars have shared their interactions with McMahon. He has truly stood the test of time and continues to run all the major shows even at the age of 75.

One thing we know from all the stories we've heard, Vince McMahon is a tough man to impress. He expects all his Superstars to give their all and anything less than that, he doesn't shy away if he wasn't happy with it. Yet, McMahon makes sure to encourage them as well.

In this article, let's take a look at five pieces of backstage footage where Vince McMahon is praising WWE Superstars. Be sure to let us know your favorite among these in the comments section below.

#5 Vince McMahon praises Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 35 was a monumental show in many ways. One of the reasons was the epic "Winner Takes All" triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

It was the first time WrestleMania was main evented by women and deservingly so. The ending of the match saw the coronation of Lynch as the first woman to hold both women's titles at the same time.

During a WWE Network documentary on Lynch, we saw footage of an amazing backstage moment between her and Vince McMahon after the show. As seen in the video above, McMahon playfully interrupted her video, which led to a funny conversation between them both.

Lynch has been one of the biggest Superstars for WWE in the last couple of years and Vince McMahon would surely be proud of what she has achieved. She is currently out of action as she is pregnant with her fiance and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen when and if we will see her back in WWE.