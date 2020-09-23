5 backstage stories about Braun Strowman you need to know

At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman had the match of his life when he defeated Goldberg to finally win the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

The Monster Among Men has had a decent career in WWE. Even though we’ve seen him fall out of the top title picture several times, he has managed to form a special connection with the WWE Universe.

We’ve seen Braun Strowman win the RAW Tag Team Championships with 10-year-old Nicholas, as well as forming a great mixed tag team with Alexa Bliss.

That’s not all, as over the past several years Braun Strowman has shared some very interesting backstage stories about himself which have kept fans invested in him and his character.

From trading real blows with Brock Lesnar to having some very emotional moments backstage, Braun Strowman has gone through it all during his time in the company.

In this article, read some of the most interesting backstage stories about ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman.

#5 Braun Strowman was told about his WrestleMania 36 match just hours before the event

The world is a crazy place.

We’re living in crazy times.

I’m honored to face @Goldberg for the Universal Title at #WrestleMania.



...but he’s still gonna

GET. THESE. HANDS. #ManiaMonster https://t.co/kE1O43ZB7u — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 4, 2020

Braun Strowman won his first WWE Universal Championship reign at WrestleMania 36 after defeating Goldberg for the title. However, Strowman wasn’t a part of the initial plan for the Universal Championship match and WWE had to scramble to get him to the Performance Center as a replacement for Roman Reigns.

Sports Illustrated spoke to the former Universal Champion regarding his sudden Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg.

“I was told, ‘There’s been a change, we need you.' I said, ‘Well, I’m in Wisconsin. How am I getting there?’ Almost before I finished saying that, I was told there was a jet in the air that was landing in a few hours for me. My uncle had just put beer butt chickens on the smoker. I had just enough time to wolf down some food. That jet was a pack of gum with wings and a motor. It was a four-seater jet, and I filled up all four seats."

Not only did Braun Strowman deliver a few powerslams to the legendary Golberg, but he also managed to win his first WWE Universal Championship. This backstage story clearly shows how travelling schedules can affect WWE Superstars.