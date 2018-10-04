×
5 Backstage stories that prove the Undertaker is the coolest guy

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
814   //    04 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST

The Undertaker isn't that eerie in real life as he is in a wrestling ring
The Undertaker isn't that eerie in real life as he is in a wrestling ring

The Undertaker is the most terrifying and dreaded person in the pro-wrestling industry while in his character. The man has buried countless opponents alive in the past, thrashed numerous opponents to a pulp remorselessly, and is on a mission to reap souls so as to add it in his expanding collection. But, behind the petrifying mortician lies a human who has two hands and two legs just like us.

What is the difference between the Undertaker and Mark Callaway? A lot of people claim him to be the locker room leader. This can be attributed to the fact that he persuaded Vince McMahon to apologize to Bret Hart after the Montreal Screwjob, and Triple H required his consent to marry Stephanie McMahon. But, that's not all.

He also shares a good sense of humor and is exceedingly humble. Don't believe me? Here are 5 backstage stories that prove the Undertaker is the coolest guy.

#5 Went to a strip club against the wishes of the boss

Vince McMahon wanted to portray a clean family-friendly image of the company. The wrestlers didn't have any problem with it as long as they got their paychecks. However, he also imposed a rather harsh rule that no one was allowed to go to strip clubs.

A lot of employees couldn't withstand it and Kevin Nash took no exception. He didn't care about the decree and went to a local strip club nonetheless. But, to his surprise, he found out that he wasn't the only one breaking the mandate.

The Undertaker, draped in his leather black jacket, was already sitting there calmly in a corner. The Deadman waved his hands and gestured for his company. Big Daddy Cool accepted his invitation and the two ended up having a great time.

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!!
