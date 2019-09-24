5 Backstage stories we learned about The Undertaker & Kane on WWE Untold

Danny Hart

Kane feuded with The Undertaker after debuting in 1997

The latest ‘WWE Untold’ documentary on the WWE Network provided an in-depth look into the real-life story behind the introduction of the Kane character in October 1997.

In the months leading up to Badd Blood: In Your House, which was headlined by The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in the first Hell In A Cell match, Paul Bearer tormented Undertaker by revealing that his long-lost brother, who had been presumed dead as a child following a fire at the family home, was still alive and he was coming to WWE.

After months of anticipation, Kane finally debuted at the Badd Blood event and immediately targeted his storyline brother, tearing the door off the cell structure before hitting “The Deadman” with a tombstone.

The long-term rivalry is widely considered to be one of the best of all time, hence why The Undertaker, Kane, Shawn Michaels and WWE producer Bruce Prichard gave their take on the iconic storyline on the latest episode of the ‘WWE Untold’ series.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the most interesting backstage stories that were revealed in the documentary.

#5 Real-life tension between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

Nowadays, Shawn Michaels plays an integral role in the development of WWE’s up-and-coming Superstars in the NXT and NXT UK systems, and his legacy as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time is well and truly intact.

However, back in the 1990s, it is no secret that the Hall of Famer was hard to deal with backstage. So much so, in fact, that the first part of this documentary largely focused on Michaels’ behaviour and how he often frustrated The Undertaker and Bruce Prichard.

Speaking candidly about what he really thought of Michaels during the Attitude Era, ‘Taker acknowledged that his on-screen rival was “something special” as a performer but he did not get along with him outside of a WWE ring.

"Where Shawn Michaels and I are today and where we were at back then on a personal level... it's taken a complete 360. If Shawn Michaels back then was on fire, I probably wouldn't p*** on him to put him out. That being said, there is no one that I would rather be in the ring with than Shawn Michaels."

