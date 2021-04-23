5 Backstage stories about WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon you probably didn't know 

Stephanie McMahon is easily considered the most powerful female in WWE at present. The Chief Brand Officer of WWE has been part of the company since she was a teenager and it was whilst working for the company as part of an on-screen storyline that the former Women's Champion met her future husband, Triple H.

McMahon has been seen as an on-screen talent for much of her career, even though the last match the former Champion was part of took place back at WrestleMania 34.

Behind the scenes, McMahon has many duties within the company and is also a mother to three young daughters.

Despite being one of the best-known women in the wrestling world, there are several stories about Stephanie McMahon that have been leaked by former and current talent over the years. The following are just five stories about The Billion Dollar Princess that many members of the WWE Universe may not be aware of.

#5. Stephanie McMahon does not like to be interrupted by WWE stars

Hey @StephMcMahon , ya wanna know something? You’re pretty scary. But I’m scarier. Until we meet again, Boss Lady. — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) June 18, 2013

Stephanie McMahon is a powerful person in the WWE locker room and at one point the former Women's Champion was known to be working closely with the Women's Division on the main roster.

Several years ago, it was reported by The Wrestling Observer that an on-screen altercation between former Divas Champion Kaitlyn and Stephanie McMahon was inspired by real-life events.

The WWE CBO was seen telling Kaitlyn not to interrupt her again, after a segment on RAW, which was leading to a feud between AJ Lee and Kaitlyn. This came about after the former WWE star approached McMahon backstage while she was deep in conversation with someone else. It appears the WWE CBO was not happy about the interruption and decided to make this clear publically.

"Basically, Stephanie was upset that Kaitlyn approached her and couldn’t wait until she was done talking with the other person to say what she had to say. It’s interesting to note that following this, Kaitlyn lost the Divas title."

Kaitlyn left WWE not long after losing the Divas Championship since the former star requested her release in January 2014. Whilst Kaitlyn has returned to the company since, wrestling as part of The Mae Young Classic, the former star hasn't made a return on the main roster and has instead opted to wrestle as part of the Independent Circuit.

