Top 5 Bad ideas WWE Superstars were offered before they left the company

Managed by Vince McMahon, WWE is considered to be the biggest wrestling company in the world. Though its roster includes some of the best wrestler in the industry, many of these talented stars are wasted.

Current WWE star Finn Balor is an excellent example of that misusage. Promptly after his debut on the main roster, "The Demon King" became the inaugural Universal Champion. Sadly, one injury took all of that success away from him.

After he returned, Balor was shifted to the mid-card. He was given several flimsy feuds, so he opted to return to WWE NXT. Surprisingly, many other Superstars have also been mistreated this way.

Over the years, many talented competitors haven't been taken seriously because they've been placed in mediocre storylines. Plenty of these stars chose to leave the company due to this poor booking.

Here's a look at some of the bad storylines WWE stars were offered before they left the company.

#5 Stephanie McMahon pitched a George W. Bush character to Shawn Daivari

Shawn Daivari

In 2005, Shawn Daivari joined forces with Muhammad Hassan, and they played characters that were based on the prejudice some people had against Arab Americans following the 9/11 attacks. Daivari and Hassan were great at making people hate them. Still, their run as two of the top heels of WWE couldn't last long.

Following the 2005 London Underground bombings, WWE couldn't have Daivari and Hassan portray their Arab American characters anymore. As a result, the company had both men drop their gimmick.

Advertisement

While Hassan decided to leave WWE, Daivari sought a new direction on the main roster. That's when he was approached by Stephanie McMahon. She pitched him a character based on George W. Bush, the President of the United States. The proposed gimmick called for Daivari to carry the American flag and wear a matching outfit.

Daivari has said that the idea was good, but it was impractical. As a result, he told "The Billion Dollar Princess" that he wouldn't go along with the idea. While it took some time for him to come up with a new character, he eventually found one.

On the November 7, 2005, episode of WWE Raw, Daivari made his debut as a "Sheik". But the gimmick didn't click, and he left WWE in 2007.