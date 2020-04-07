5 Baffling booking decisions from WrestleMania 36 - 7-time world champion turns heel, Big issue with Edge vs Orton?

A 7-time world champion turned heel after WrestleMania went off the air.

Edge and Orton's match was the second-longest in Mania history.

WrestleMania 36 took place over two nights and mostly from the WWE Performance Center thanks to the Coronavirus. However, that show itself was very good overall despite some baffling booking decisions we will now look into.

We look at two of the women's title matches - Ripley vs Flair as well as Lynch vs Baszler. I'll also take a look at why I feel that Edge versus Orton was a disappointing match despite being one of the most hotly anticipated matches from the show.

We also take a look at a WWE legend challenging the new WWE Champion in a dark match.

#5 The finish of the SmackDown tag title match

Kingston, Morrison and Jimmy Uso put on a show despite a strange finish

The SmackDown Tag-Team Championship match ended up being a singles match after The Miz had to pull out of the match. It ended up being John Morrison defending the Tag titles against Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a ladder match. The match itself was incredible with all three men pulling out all the stops to give fans a great match. I'd go as far as to say it was one of the best matches over both days this year.

However, I didn't like the finish of the match. The finish saw all three men on two ladders, fighting over the suspended belts. Morrison ended up falling off the ladder with the belts in his hands, leaving the babyfaces on the top of the ladder looking on in shock.

In my opinion, the finish of the match could have been a lot better, and the match deserved it. It was great action from start to finish. The finish ended up making the babyfaces look weak as they stood on the ladders after losing the match by what was essentially a fluke. It didn't make Morrison look any stronger either.

