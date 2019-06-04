5 Behind-the-scenes secrets that you need to know about Dean Ambrose vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32

Mox and Brock...Definitely not a love story

Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose has been making the rounds on the internet. Right after AEW Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho released his Jon Moxley interview on Talk is Jericho. It was a revealing one with some relevations speaking on the creating booking problems that WWE has right now.

His run-ins with Vince McMahon, various creative ideas that were shut down and his utter discontent of being saddled with lame gimmicks. A pure example of that was over the last 10 months as he was given the gimmick of a germaphobe, who was disgusted by the WWE Universe. Apparently, Vince McMahon felt that would get him major heat.

He was also discontented by the scripted promos and he was unable to go another route. It's very apparent that Jon Moxley's first promo was relevant as it pointed to his state of mind.

One day, you will all come to my funeral, just to make sure that I stay dead, but today is not that day. I'm alive! My heart is still beating and I'm breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time. My name is Jon Moxley and I'm on a mission to reclaim my soul....

When it comes to AEW, subtelty isn't their strong point. They take things head on. If anything, there is something organic about it. Now, with that in mind, Jon Moxley sat down for an interview on the Wade Keller Prowrestling Podcast and spoke on several topics after his debut in AEW. One of those topics was his infamous match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32.

Most WWE fans may remember that the match with Brock Lesnar didn't go as planned. It was meant to be a street fight but only led to Brock Lesnar going over Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose at the time made his discontent clear on the Stone Cold Podcast. He went as far to call Brock Lesnar 'Lazy' and that he was hard to deal with, and The Beast Incarnate didn't want to do anything.

When Jon Moxley spilled his guts at the time, WWE fans didn't realize that wasn't the whole story. So let's get into everything that led up to the match.

Special thanks to 411Mania.com for the transcription.

#5 Jon Moxley went off-script (a little bit) with Brock Lesnar

In Your Face

Jon Moxley recalled his reaction on getting the match with Brock Lesnar. He did say that by the time WrestleMania 32 came around, the angle had died out.

He was excited that his match with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns was great and worked out well, when they were competing for the No. 1 Contender spot for the WWE Championship. Before that, he did say that his first promo was electric and he went off-script just a bit as he said his lines.

I kinda took it upon myself to be like, ‘I’m gonna get up in Brock’s face. What’s the worst that could happen?’ So I got all up in Brock’s face and I’m trying to portray to him that like, ‘Yeah, you might be the suplex machine guy, but I might stab you. I might stick a pencil in your eye. I bring a different dynamic as an opponent.

You’re obviously physically a much different thing than me, but I might stab you’ kind of vibe. So I’m up in his face, whatever, and there’s electricity.

The people are like ‘Whoo, this is interesting.’ I’m doing that all on my own. This isn’t scripted, right? But it got over, and there was electricity between us.”

