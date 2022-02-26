5 beloved WWE match types and the people who created them

With over 300 live events a year, WWE needs to ensure that its programming is as interesting as possible. This is done by having gritty and engaging feuds amongst its superstars. Furthermore, there are many different match types made to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Many of these come from the Attitude Era when they had to stay innovative to get the upper hand on WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

Here are five match types that have become synonymous with the company and the people who created them.

As this list is not meant to rank the match types on whether one is better than the other, matches are sorted alphabetically.

#5 In our list of beloved WWE match types and the people that created them: Elimination Chamber (created by Triple H)

The first Elimination Chamber match took place at 2002's Survivor Series and saw match creator Triple H defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Kane, Chris Jericho, and Rob van Dam.

Since then, there have been a total of 30 Elimination Chamber matches, with the latest being the 2022 edition that took place in Saudi Arabia and saw Brock Lesnar defeat five other men to become the new WWE Champion.

Triple H is said to have pitched the match type after sketching it on a napkin. The 2002 chamber featured two miles of chain and 10 tons of steel.

Two superstars begin the match while the other four are locked away in plexiglass pods. They enter the match at intervals, with each superstar being eliminated by pinfall or submission. The last remaining superstar wins the match.

