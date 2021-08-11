5 most beloved WWE personalities who weren't wrestlers

Throughout WWE history, the WWE Universe has seen its fair share of wild characters, personalities and on-screen performers.

Most of the time those personalities are professional wrestlers who compete in the squared circle, much to the addulation of the audience inside the arena and the viewing audience at home.

However, it's not always just the professional wrestlers and WWE Superstars that are beloved by the paying audience. Some of the biggest, brightest and most beloved personalities in WWE history have actually been non-wrestlers.

Commentators, interviewers, ring announcers and managers all bring their own distinct personalities and charisma to WWE television. Therefore some of the best on-screen characters are the ones not competing inside of a WWE ring.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five of the most beloved WWE personalities who weren't wrestlers.

#5 Former WWE announcer Jim Ross

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is widely regarded as the greatest play-by-play commentator in professional wrestling history.

Good ol' JR has had numerous spells with WWE throughout his career. During these spells Jim Ross has called some of the most iconic matches and moments in WWE history.

This includes Mankind being thrown off the Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker in 1998, Hulk Hogan facing off against The Rock at WrestleMania in 2002 and Stone Cold Steve Austin winning his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIV.

JR's unrivaled passion, commitment and unique voice quickly led him to becoming beloved by professional wrestling fans around the world as he provided the lyrics to the music they love so dearly.

After departing WWE in 2019, Jim Ross signed with All Elite Wrestling. JR currently serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for AEW Dynamite and acts as a senior advisor for the promotion.

