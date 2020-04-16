Howard Finkel (1950-2020) - 5 Things you need to know about his iconic WWE career

We received unfortunate news about the iconic Howard Finkel's death earlier today.

From WrestleMania moments to his own rivalries, we look back at the incredible career of the former WWE ring announcer.

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Howard Finkel

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the sad news on Thursday that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has died. 'The Fink', as he was known by his colleagues and fans, was just 69, but had been in worsening health in recent years.

With an unmistakable, unique voice and announcing style, Finkel provided part of the soundtrack to the childhood of millions of WWE fans all around the world. His association with the company dating all the way back to his 'in-ring' debut in the 1970s when it was used to be known as the WWWF.

A lively character, he did plenty more than just introduce the Superstars of WWE as they made their way to the ring. He was a key member of the company's production and administration arm, helping to organise talent and travel over the years.

Stephanie McMahon led the tributes to The Fink, posting on Twitter that he was "iconic" and "recognised by generations of fans".

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

As the wrestling world takes time to mourn the loss of one someone so warmly remembered, we recap his incredible WWE career with and here are five things you need to know.

Rest in Peace, Howard Finkel!

#5 He was Vince McMahon's first hire

The Fink at Madison Square Garden

WWE is now a global empire with hundreds, maybe thousands of employees all around the world in various headquarters, training facilities and touring rosters with the likes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Advertisement

It all started, however, with one man - Howard Finkel. He is recognised as Vince McMahon's first-ever employee, first joining what was the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975. He then shortly transitioned into ring announcing, with a debut at Madison Square Garden, no less. Within two years, he was the company's lead ring announcer.

By 2000, he was working a reduced schedule of events for WWE but still made sporadic appearances as recently as 2018 as part of the 25th Anniversary of RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT