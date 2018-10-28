5 Best Ambrose vs. Rollins matches

Fri-enemies forever

It finally happened, Dean Ambrose turned heel! He said he might be waiting for the perfect moment when nobody is watching, to slip the knife in his brother's backs, and Reigns semi-retirement night was just that. After winning the Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins in honour of Roman Reigns, Ambrose mauled Rollins beating him from pillar to post.

For the better part of four years, Ambrose and Rollins have not seen eye to eye, as Ambrose has never forgiven Rollins for breaking up the Shield in the first place. These two former brothers in arms have fought many times and Ambrose was always dangerous and unpredictable, but now with the face-heel dynamic reversed, how will Rollins fend off the unhinged Lunatic Fringe.

In anticipation for the renewed rivalry about to unfold before us lets look back at the greatest bouts these two superstars produced in their blood feud. This list will focus only on one-on-one matches, and only ones from the main roster. Unfortunately, the excellent series of iron man matches they put on in FCW does not count.

Honourable Mention: Lumberjack match, Summer Slam 2014

The most chaotic lumberjack match ever

This match just misses the cut by a narrow margin. The lumberjack match states that a group of superstars, referred to as the Lumberjacks, will surround the ring to keep the two competitors inside the ring...that didn't happen. While the Lumberjacks did their job at first, the hatred that these two men possess with every fibre of their being is too powerful to be contained.

Ambrose and Rollins took out the lumberjacks and brawled through the crowd as the Lumberjacks ran through the stands to drag them back to the ring. Ambrose hit Rollins with a Curb Stomp, but after Kane broke up the pin chaos ensued, allowing Rollins to run in with his Money in the Bank briefcase and knockout Ambrose for the win.

