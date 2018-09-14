5 Best and Worst Celebrity Appearances in WWE's History

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6.13K // 14 Sep 2018, 14:57 IST

Hugh Jackman delivers a punch to Dolph Ziggler

The WWE is no stranger to controversies and bad calls. Over the years, the company has invited many Hollywood stars and celebrities to take to the center of the ring. This has been done either to boost the popularity of the company or to support the celebrities and their endeavors. Don't forget that the E in the WWE stands for Entertainment, and the company goes to any heights to justify that E.

While some of the celebrity appearances have led to a lot of success and appreciation from the fans, others have fallen flat on their face. Athletes such as Mike Tyson, Mayweather, and Shaquille O'Neal have felt more comfortable and natural when surrounded by the ropes, but the same hasn’t been the case when hosts, actors, and reality show stars have been involved.

We’ve compiled a list of five of the best and worst celebrity appearances in the WWE’s history. That a look and pick your favorite and worst celebrity appearance in the WWE.

#5 BEST - Snooki

Nicole “Snooki” LaValle is an American reality star, author and dancer of Jersey Shore and Snooki & JWoww fame. She once made her appearance as the guest hostess of Raw in 2011. She wasn’t just done there, as she competed at WrestleMania XXVII the same year and teamed up with WWE stars John Morrison and Trish Stratus to defeat Dolph Ziggler, Layla, and Michelle McCool who appeared with Vickie Guerrero at ringside.

WORST - Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller's interview didn't end as expected

Ben Stiller is one of the biggest household names in comedy. However, his surprise appearance on Raw in July 1999 wasn’t one to remember. He was involved in an awkward interview with the Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett where he went a bit too far in complimenting Jarrett’s manager Debra.

The ‘Mystery Man” actor paid the price as Jeff Jarrett blindsided the onscreen superhero and applied the Figure-Four Leglock. D’Lo Brown came into the ring to save Stiller, freeing him from the lock and knocking Jarrett out. That’s one appearance even Stiller would want off his CV.

