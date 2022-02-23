5 best storylines and appearances of Shawn Michaels after his retirement in 2010

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest superstars to have entered the squared circle. His in-ring performance was unmatched in WWE, and his legacy will continue until doomsday.

The Heartbreak Kid stunned the world when he put his career at stake for a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI. The two legends put on a stellar performance, and the result eventually weighed in The Phenom's favor, and Michaels was forced to retire.

Though he took a break from locking horns in matches, nothing could stop HBK from making sporadic appearances in WWE. He has also been an instrumental part of many storylines, despite being retired for a considerable time now.

On our list, we will rank the five best storylines and appearances that Shawn Michaels partook in after his retirement in 2010.

Since his retirement, which of Mr. WrestleMania's appearances have you admired the most? You are welcome to voice your opinions in the comments section below.

#5 in our list of best storylines and appearances of Shawn Michaels after his retirement in 2010 - Teaming up with Triple H against The Brothers of Destruction, 2018

Shawn Michaels supported his friend Triple H in the latter's match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown 2018. His involvement helped The Game win the contest. The Undertaker and Kane attacked DX following the bout, thus setting up the seeds of a dream tag-team match.

WWE had just begun its partnership with Saudi Arabia back then, and several legends went there to promote pro wrestling. While doing so, The Showstopper did the unthinkable and decided to participate in the dream match.

While part-time superstars like The Undertaker and Goldberg have gone to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a few times, HBK is the only one to break his retirement to feature in the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Their match at the Crown Jewel was alright but nowhere near the expectations. Although Shawn Michaels proved to be the finest performer in the ring, fans often argue that it would have been better had he stayed retired.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy