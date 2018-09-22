5 best babyfaces of the PG era

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan was one of the hottest babyface feuds of the PG era.

In modern day wrestling, being a babyface is one of the toughest chores. He needs to get a positive reception from the crowd, sell a lot of merchandise and represent the company on various fronts. He needs to maintain his good guy persona in the ring, as well as out of the ring.

WWE has a poor routine of booking babyfaces, making them either bland or predictable. Roman Reigns is a perfect example of such a booking. Without a proper booking, even The Rock or Stone Cold would look bland. However, there are some guys who actually managed to overcome this. In this list, we are taking a look at the 5 best babyfaces of the PG era.

#5 Rey Mysterio

The ultimate underdog Rey Mysterio is all set to return to a WWE ring soon. The reception Rey got during his special appearances at the Royal Rumble 2018 and the Greatest Royal Rumble at Saudi Arabia was massively overwhelming. The video of his return is one of the most watched videos recently in WWE youtube channel.

His last phase of the run with the WWE was underwhelming. After leaving WWE, Rey has been kicking it on the independent circuit and was in the main event of the super Indie show ALL IN.

His runs in the late 2000s were positively received and thus, Rey Mysterio makes a cut into this list.

#4 Finn Balor

The first ever Universal champion is one of the most positively received superstars in modern WWE. WWE's move to give the former Bullet Club leader the new Universal Championship back in SummerSlam 2016 was heavily lauded by fans and critics. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish his title the very next due to a shoulder injury.

Ever since he came back after Wrestlemania 33, WWE has put him in pointless feuds without any progression. But still, his fans are firmly behind him as continues to garner one of the biggest reactions on Monday Night Raw. His alter ego is even more popular among the fans.

After putting stunning matches and having the crowd support, why Finn Balor is not even an Intercontinental Champion is beyond the cognizance of WWE fans.

