5 best candidates to win the 2020 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Who is in the best position?

The WWE 2020 Royal Rumble is on Sunday and as of this writing, it could be anyone's game. The Royal Rumble is generally the most exciting match of the year for almost every fan.

Similar to Seth Rollins last year, it appears Roman Reigns seems to be who the internet community seem to think may come out on top once again, but that is merely speculation. Looking over the current entrants in this years match, here are who I believe are the top five best candidates to win the men's Royal Rumble match this year.

#5 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog to stand tall once again?

As mentioned, Roman Reigns is the speculated favorite to win the Royal Rumble match as of right now throughout the internet wrestling community.

Reigns has also been speculated to potentially be facing 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, which is what brought on his Rumble speculation. It is certainly not impossible for Reigns to lose the Rumble and earn his Championship match another way at WrestleMania, but I to am among those who believe we will see 'The Big Dog' standing tall as a two time Rumble winner this weekend.

Reigns is certainly not a bad candidate either. He has won over a lot of his former doubters who booed him out of the building at the 2015 Royal Rumble and Reigns has only had one World Championship reign over the past three and a half years, so he is probably due another shot.

