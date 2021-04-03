5 best Chris Jericho WWE WrestleMania matches

Chris Jericho is widely considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Jericho has competed for a variety of promotions throughout his career. Such promotions include WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW and currently AEW.

Despite his recent success with All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho is best known for his work in WWE. During his WWE career, Chris Jericho achieved considerable success, becoming a six-time World Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, European Champion, Hardcore Champion and a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

Chris Jericho has also main-evented WrestleMania during his WWE career, additionally competing numerous times on the grandest stage of them all.

Let's take a closer look at Chris Jericho's five best WrestleMania matches.

#5 Chris Jericho vs AJ Styles (WWE WrestleMania 32)

Chris Jericho defeated AJ Styles during Styles' WrestleMania debut in 2016

The WWE Universe had been clamoring for years to see AJ Styles compete inside a WWE ring. As time continued to pass, many thought we would never see the former TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion perform on the grandest stage of them all.

However, that all changed in 2016 when AJ Styles signed with WWE and made his debut in the Royal Rumble match. After his stunning debut, AJ Styles quickly entered a feud with Chris Jericho on WWE television. Y2J recently returned to WWE after a short hiatus himself.

After a series of matches in which Styles and Jericho traded victories, the two WWE Superstars briefly became a tag team known as "Y2AJ" on WWE television. But the team was shortlived as Jericho quickly turned on AJ Styles, turning heel in the process. This led to the former tag team partners facing off at WrestleMania 32.

Despite the difficult position of being placed second on the card, AJ Styles and Chris Jericho put in an excellent performance at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, Chris Jericho was able to leave the showcase of the immortals victorious. Y2J hit AJ Styles with a Codebreaker to pick up the victory.

