5 best commentary pairings in WWE

Over the years, we have heard some of the most iconic moments on WWE programming become instant classics due to the added intensity of WWE commentators. Week after week, they have provided coverage for the WWE Universe, calling the hard-hitting action in the ring.

There have been multiple pairings over the years on Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and across other WWE programming. Some have been widely successful, and some haven't quite clicked.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the best commentator pairings in WWE.

#5 Mauro Ranallo & Nigel McGuinness were paired on WWE NXT

BREAKING: Mauro Ranallo has just announced he is now a member of the NXT announce team! pic.twitter.com/dDksfElvI9 — Wrestle Kliq (@WrestleKliq) June 22, 2017

The pairing of Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness had quite the run on NXT. Ranallo and McGuinness remained constant on NXT programming, often combined with Percy Watson and Beth Phoenix to form a trio.

Ranallo's history was commentating on combat sports, so he brought plenty of energy and excitement behind the mic. McGuinness, a former professional wrestler seemed to click instantly with Mr. Mamma Mia, and complimented him perfectly.

Nigel McGuinness and Mauro Ranallo on NXT commentary pic.twitter.com/UGOcWDUpKl — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) June 22, 2017

Sadly, the last time we got to hear the pair together was on the March 11th, 2020 episode of NXT. Fittingly, the week before, it was just the both of them calling the action. Ranallo departed WWE later that year.

Mauro Ranallo released a statement about his departure to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.", Mauro Ranallo said. (h/t Comic Book)

WWE also released their own statement through WWE.com:

"WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors." WWE said. (h/t Comic Book)

There will never be anyone quite like Mauro Ranallo on commentary. He brought the action to life. He had enthusiasm and undeniable excitement for everything that played out in front of him. Nigel came with knowledge and also fed off Mauro's passion. They are by far one of the best commentary duos we have seen in WWE. For the sake of old times, "MAMMA MIA!" It always leaves us wondering if they needed a third person.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan