Michael Cole says Pat McAfee has revitalized his WWE career

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole were on the call last night when John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank. It was an exciting pay-per-view that capped off with a return of one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. It was a special moment.

This morning, Michael Cole appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Cole called last night one of the top five moments of his career and thanked McAfee for breathing some life into his old body again.

"It was one of the top five moments in my career," Michael Cole said. "I do want to say this is that you have completely revitalized my career. I've been doing this for almost 25 years now, and I've seen everything in WWE. You go through different partners over the years, and everybody I've worked with has been great. But you're different than all those guys because you're a true fan. You bring that enthusiasm to the product, and I realize I have to step up my game to keep up with what you're doing from an enthusiastic standpoint, and it's been a lot of fun for me. And I just want to thank you for breathing some life into this old body again."

The reason I can do what I do on #SmackDAHN is because of just how damn good @MichaelCole is..



I'm incredibly lucky to get to work with an absolute LEGEND like him #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/SRtuYyM0iO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 19, 2021

Pat McAfee calls Michael Cole the greatest safety net he could have

It was clear that Pat McAfee was touched by Michael Cole's words and responded in kind, singing the praises of his broadcast partner. McAfee called Cole the greatest safety net he could ever have.

"I want to let you know that was incredibly cool of you to say," Pat McAfee responded. "And I think as a fan for a long time. I think the general thing was, like, okay, Michael Cole is going to be WWE's driver. He's answering why things that none of us truly understand are happening because that's what Michael Cole is. And I think it has been an honor to get a chance to remind you that this is fun. The only reason why I can do what I'm doing is because I have you there. You're the biggest safety net and harness that anybody could ever have. I just go out there and have a good time and the fact that you're saying thank you, you don't have to do that. I'm honored that I get to see you have a blast."

"I'm going to be in wheelhouse Friday night because not only are we in Cleveland.. We are also going to be broadcasting from Rolling Loud in Miami.



BTW I finally found out yesterday what Rolling Loud actually is"@MichaelCole was talking about dope 😂 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/LgdiPXuYka — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 19, 2021

Edited by Greg Bush