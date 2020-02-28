5 best options for The Fiend after his loss at Super ShowDown

What does WWE do next with The Fiend after his loss to Goldberg?

Goldberg defeated The Fiend for the Universal Title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and the decision was jaw dropping to say the least. Not only is that evident by the stunned silence of the crowd after watching The Fiend's undefeated streak come to and end, but also by the litany of questions that have been raised on social media after this controversial decision.

The WWE Universe was positive that The Fiend would keep the Universal Title. The match with Goldberg was a placeholder before a likely match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and nothing more -- until the bell rang barely 2 minutes later and The Fiend was no longe the Universal Champin. There are many questions coming out of the loss, and hopefully we will find out why WWE made the decision. We pose this question, then: what is WWE going to do next with The Fiend?

Super Showdown is now behind us, and we will try to answer that question. Here are 5 things WWE can do with The Fiend after his loss to Goldberg. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think the company should do next with the character.

#5 A Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania

A rematch between The Fiend and Goldberg is a possibility.

In all honesty, this is probably what everyone in the WWE Universe wants to happen after The Fiend's shocking loss at Super ShowDown, and it would be an interesting idea. In fact, it could help set the stage for a possible triple threat match at WreslteMania 36 between Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and The Fiend, which would be a heck of a dream match.

What happened in the title match was not what the fans were expecting and it definitely left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers, but putting him right back into the title picture could somewhat remedy that. It might even be what paves the way for The Fiend winning the Universal Title back at WrestleMania 36.

In the end, everything happens for a reason and maybe this time the reason is to facilitate a triple threat match at WrestleMania. Whether that actually ends up happening or not remains to be seen and depends on where the company wants to do with this, but they have to have something planned for arguably their biggest character.

