5 Best entrances in WWE right now

WWE has created a lot of great entrances over the years. These entrances steal the attention of the WWE Universe before the bell even rings. Just think back to when The Undertaker took his first signature stroll down to the ring or John Cena doing his military salute before running into the ring and you can start to see the kind of energy that entrances create.

With that being said and WWE turning entrance themes into an art form again, it's obvious that some of them are better than others. Whether that be by the attention given to it or the company's feelings towards a particular Superstar doesn't matter. What does matter, however, is that some Superstars have entrances that stand out.

In the end, here are the five best entrances in WWE right now. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think has the best entrance in the comments below.

Please keep in mind that these next five selections are only opinions and you are free to agree or disagree with them. When deciding these picks, the main things that were looked at was color scheme, music, energy and how The WWE Universe was able to interact with it.

#5 Ember Moon

Ember Moon is a very intimidating woman to watch

From the music that blares throughout the arena when The Shenom makes her entrance, to the absolute death glare that comes across her face before she screams, it's obvious that Ember Moon is a woman to be feared. Of course, her signature Eclipse move probably finishes the job, but the entrance does a good job too.

As if that isn't enough, Moon's entrance also features one of the best color schemes on this whole list. The combination of Moon's signature scream into the camera and the red light shining in her face makes her look more supernatural than anything else and that's before you even factor in the hair.

In the end, the music and simplisticness of this entrance bar it from going any further, but it is a very noteworthy way to showcase a Superstar.

