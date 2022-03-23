5 best superstar entrances in WWE today

The ring entrance is a huge part of any WWE superstar's character. A great entrance gives the competitor a headstart in the race to get "over" with the crowd. It also puts the audience in a positive mood whenever the superstar associated makes an appearance.

Some of the most legendary entrances in the company's history are characterized by a unique feature that signals what is to come, whether it's an enthusiastic infomercial yell, shattering glass, or a defiant "Are you ready?"

A number of superstars today have enjoyable entrances, but the ones that made it to this list have an extra "X-Factor" that makes them unforgettable. Whether its popularity stems from the theme, the superstar or crowd involvement, these entrances are sights to behold.

Let's rank the five best entrances in WWE now, with an eye on the extravagant ones to come at WrestleMania 38. Do let us know which ones we left out in the comments.

#5: The New Day's entrance fills the WWE Universe with the power of positivity

Few sounds can get a WWE crowd off its feet like the New Day's entrance. The sound of Big E commanding the arena not to "dare be sour and feel the power" elicits a chorus of claps from the crowd as the longest reigning tag team champions saunter towards the ring.

Whether gyrating to their theme, throwing pancakes into the crowd, or egging Xavier Woods on as he plays his trombone, the trio of positivity have mastered the art of wowing the audience.

#4: Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance always earns him a serenade from the WWE Universe

Shinsuke Nakamura has one of the best entrance themes in WWE history. Plus, he performs an eccentric dance routine as he makes his way to the ring. This makes his entrance an experience that one is unlikely to forget in a hurry.

The best part is that the crowd gets into the act too, humming the notes to "The Rising Sun" long after the theme stops playing.

This is definitely one of the best entrances in the promotion today. Just ask Pat McAfee.

#3: Naomi makes the entire WWE Universe glow with excitement whenever she makes her entrance

Naomi may have possibly the most high-energy entrance in all of WWE.

The Queen of Glow whips up the crowd into a frenzy through her impressive dance skills and glowing attire, moving to the beat of her high-tempo theme, and finishing with a knee slide on the entrance ramp. This presentation is very memorable and, together with her jovial crowd interactions, has made her one of the most likable superstars today.

#2: Roman Reigns' entrance perfectly portrays him as the final boss of WWE

Roman Reigns is WWE's top superstar. The Tribal Chief is widely known as the franchise player of the promotion, following in the footsteps of the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Dwayne Johnson. So it's important that he has an entrance that makes everyone sit up and take notice. It's safe to say that he does.

When the Head Of The Table's theme hits, a wave of excitement hits the crowd, for they know they are in the presence of greatness. His slow walk to the ring, flanked by The Usos and Paul Heyman, gives off the aura of a champion.

It is definitely one of the most commanding and awe-inspiring entrances in the industry today.

#1: WWE United States champion Finn Balor's entrance is like no other at bringing the crowd to their feet

Finn Balor has the best entrance in the business today. It has everything: a catchy theme, a popular superstar, and crowd involvement.

The moment the sound of the pulse-like drum beat rings through the arena, the crowd is on its feet in anticipation. Cellphones are out, not wanting to miss the moment, before Balor throws his arms in the air, with the crowd is in perfect sync with him. The visual of the entire arena doing his stance is truly a sight to behold.

There's nothing like it in the entire company.

Edited by Vishal Kataria