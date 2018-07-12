WWE Extreme Rules 2018: 5 Best Extreme Rules Matches

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.23K // 12 Jul 2018, 19:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and Brock Lesnar battled it out at Extreme Rules

A pay-per-view based on a type of gimmick match, Extreme Rules is one of the most awaited WWE events of the year. With WWE advertising the event as the one night in the year that there are no rules in the company, the event has gained recognition over the past decade.

The event faced the same problem as many other pay-per-views based on gimmicks. The company inserted stipulations into each match on the card, whether it suited the feud or not. As of late, WWE no longer makes each bout on the night a 'special conditions' one, with the upcoming 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view featuring several matches with normal conditions.

The nature of the pay-per-view has led to some brutal and memorable bouts, which have gone down in WWE history. As almost all the bouts on the card were given different stipulations, several feuds received conditions which did not suit it and made it look awkward or pointless. However, over the years, there were some matches that were exceptions to this rule. With different types of matches, be it no holds barred, or ladder matches or even a street fight, the brutality and the sheer chemistry of the two stars working together in these matches have helped them to stand out from the crowd.

In this list, we will talk about those bouts in Extreme Rules which were different and helped the story the superstars were trying to tell in their feud. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best matches in Extreme Rules history.

Chris Jericho vs Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules 2009

#5 Rey Mysterio vs Chris Jericho (2009 - No Holds Barred)

If there is one man in WWE who knows how to work the crowd and do incredible heelwork, it is Chris Jericho. While his feud the year before with Shawn Michaels was one of the best rivalries of his career, his feud with Rey Mysterio was no less.

Rey Mysterio held the Intercontinental Title at that time, while Jericho was on the lookout to secure a ninth Intercontinental Title win. He was hell-bent on not only taking the Intercontinental Championship from Mysterio but also humiliating him in the process. To do this, he did not stop at any length, as he focused on trying to remove the Luchador's mask and revealing his face, something that Mysterio held as extremely precious to him.

The two had faced each other in the previous two months, but on this occasion, the duo stole the show at New Orleans, Louisana.

Rey Mysterio had been about to hit his opponent with the 619 when Jericho somehow removed his mask and rolled up the distressed Mysterio for a three-count.

You can watch the two battle at Extreme Rules here:

The removal of the mask stunned the audience and left everyone gasping as Rey felt the full force of his loss.

You can watch the two face each other on SmackDown here: