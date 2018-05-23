5 Best feuds for Daniel Bryan heading into Money In The Bank

Daniel Bryan is back and needs a viable contender to ease him back into the ring, with a compelling feud. Here are 5 options :

22kriska CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 19:10 IST 4.06K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Yes Man is back. What does the WWE have in store for him ahead of MITB?

Daniel Bryan is back. Yes! After a 2-year hiatus due to injury, he has finally been cleared to compete, adding a much-needed star power to the WWE. Earlier this week, Daniel Bryan defeated Jeff Hardy to get a step closer to the elusive MITB.

Following that, a face-off with Samoa Joe has been scheduled for next week. While Bryan may come close to winning the Money in the Bank, at this point it seems unlikely for him to lay his hands on the briefcase meaning he needs a big-game player to compete with him post Money in the Bank.

Here are five options for a possible and compelling feud in the future.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

The prolonged rivalry between the two might finally lead to the much-awaited match.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have had their fair share of moments in the ring in the past decade. Miz’s charisma on the mic and Bryan’s in-ring charisma led to few amazing highlight reel moments for the two over the years.

Off late, The Miz has put on some of his best performances and what better way to reward that than a feud with one of the most popular Superstars of this era? Bryan too cannot be pushed into the main event right away after returning from such a long hiatus, and a feud with The Miz might just be the push he needs to get back to the top.

This is the perfect opportunity right before MITB, with The Miz claiming that Daniel Bryan is not in his level right now. What better way to prove that than a gripping rivalry?