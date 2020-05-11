5 Best gimmicks created in Vince McMahon's WWE

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

Over the past four decades or so, Vince McMahon has steadily worked hard towards turning WWE into the biggest wrestling corporation in the world. Years of work did pay off in the end, as WWE is currently a global media giant and is hands down the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world.

A long string of characters, storylines, and classic matches have been instrumental in WWE bagging the spot. A Superstar's character determines how far they can move up the ladder and whether their gimmick is good enough to keep the audience engaged for years on end.

Many Superstars carried their gimmicks when jumping ship to WWE, while others were created under the WWE umbrella with Vince McMahon at the forefront.

Let's take a look at five WWE gimmicks that were created in Vince McMahon's promotion.

#5 The Undertaker

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the biggest Superstars of all time. After a forgettable run as Mean Mark in WCW, Mark Calaway jumped ship to WWE and was given the gimmick of The Undertaker.

He debuted at Survivor Series 1990 as a part of Ted Dibiase's band of villains. The gimmick of The Undertaker was that of a dead guy who had supernatural powers. This was a perfect fit for WWE at the time when over the top characters were a thing.

Over the next few years, The Undertaker kept tweaking his gimmick and adding more and more elements to it in order to keep it fresh. His gimmick became edgier during the Attitude Era, and his "Dark Wedding" segment with Stephanie McMahon on an episode of RAW is a prime example of the same.

The Undertaker donned the biker persona in 2000, a gimmick he believes saved his career. The Undertaker registered 21 straight victories at WrestleMania before losing to Brock Lesnar at the 30th edition of the show.