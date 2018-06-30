5 Best Heels In The WWE Right Now!

Smackdown's best heel

The ability to make the audience hate you is not something that is easily found in the modern day and age, as most wrestlers who work in WWE are respected for their considerable talent and the effort that they have put in to reach the largest wrestling stage. As a result, often a heel is not truly a heel but simply respected and even cheered for winning. There are a few wrestlers, however, who have been able to master this art form. In this list, we will talk about the top five heels in WWE right now.

#5. Alexa Bliss:

Little Miss Bliss

Little Miss Bliss may be small, but she has proven to be more than a handful for any opponent that she has come across. By appearance, though she does not appear as a threat, she has used it to lull her opponents into a sense of security before using that very security to strike. She has held both the SmackDown Women's Title and the Raw Women's title for long reigns, making it difficult for anyone to take them away from her.

Be it through in-ring psychology, fooling the opponents, taking advantage of any distractions, or by pitting her opponents against each other, Bliss is one of the best heels in WWE. Her heel psychology is perfect, and she insults fans at every opportunity she gets.