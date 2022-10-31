5 best heels in WWE today

If WWE only had honorable and virtuous competitors trying to be the best, it wouldn't be the entertainment we are promised from 'sports entertainment'. For every good guy, there has to be a bad one, for it is they who make fans root for their heroes and cheer them on.

WWE has some top babyfaces who are huge crowd favorites. The reason they are that over is because they worked alongside the best heels on the roster. The company also houses some of the most effective villains in wrestling today, with them doing their job and getting under every fan's skin.

However, there are some superstars who play the bad person better than others. As such, we look at five WWE Superstars who, in our opinion, are the best heels in the company.

#5 On our list of the best heels in WWE today: Gunther

Gunther is terrifying to go up against

Gunther has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving on the main roster. He has decimated everyone in his path and is on a mega run as the Intercontinental Champion. With him running Imperium and dominating SmackDown, he is well and truly one of the best heels on the main roster.

Gunther is an unstoppable force of nature whose dominance makes fans root for his opposition. The best example of this came at WWE Clash at the Castle, when his rival Sheamus looked like the biggest babyface opposite him. The punishment he took from The Ring General made every wrestling fan wish for his victory and cheered him on to produce an all-timer of a match.

The former WALTER's style in the ring, coupled with his intimidating aura, makes him one of the best heels on the roster. We feel he is only getting started, and we can't wait to see his final villain form.

#4 Bayley

The Role Model is one for any aspiring heel

Bayley's heel turn a couple of years ago was fantastic. Under her Role Model persona, she became one of the best wrestlers in the world. She has carried that momentum into 2022 with her return and role as leader of the heel faction, Damage CTRL.

Since her comeback, Bayley has constantly gone under the skin of fans and inserted herself into championship matches. Her ability to stack the odds against her rivals by taking help from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY makes her one of the most resourceful heels on the WWE roster.

The former Hugger's character work is also exceptional, and that grants her a place on this list. The fact that fans have all but taken to her villainous persona when she was once the most beloved babyface in the world says it all.

#3 Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been revitalized following his heel turn earlier this year. His rise as leader of The Judgment Day has seen him become a vile villain who will stop at nothing to stay on top. Together with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, he aims to make everyone bow to him.

The way Balor has targeted and made lives hell has been vintage heel behavior. The likes of Edge, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles have all suffered at his hands. With The Prince always looking to add more members to his team, we may not even have seen the final form of his new villain persona.

#2 Seth Rollins

He's a Visionary, a Revolutionary, the current United States Champion, and one of the best heels we have seen in a long time. Seth Rollins' cackling maniac persona has been nothing short of a revelation and easily the best run of his career.

Rollins excelled as a heel as The Authority's chosen one and as The Monday Night Messiah. However, this Drip God variation leaves them both in the dust. The Architect loves talking smack and putting people on the shelf with his violent attacks. Ask Cody Rhodes what he thinks of the time he blindsided him with a vicious beatdown after feigning friendship.

Throw in the fact that the four-time World Champion is a master of psychological warfare and loves unsettling his rivals, and you have a top-tier villain on your hands. He loves to play mind games and laugh in his opponents' faces, and that is some epic heel work.

Rollins would have easily topped this list, but just like his WWE career, there is one man who just about beats him to the top.

#1 Roman Reigns

The Numero Uno in WWE today

Two years into his run as The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns is still very much at the top of his game. He continues to rule the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and remains the final boss of the company.

Reigns and The Bloodline are an overwhelming force for any babyface to overcome. What makes his actions so appealing is the fact that he is able to juggle comedy and seriousness and still operate at the highest level. The Head of the Table can wrestle a grudge match against Brock Lesnar one day and a YouTuber in Logan Paul the next, all without breaking a sweat.

Even on a part-time schedule, fans look at Reigns as the man to beat in WWE, and will back any babyface in the world title picture to do so. His star power makes the top babyfaces in the company seem like a million bucks. It's the most defining trait of a top wrestling villain, and it's something The Tribal Chief does extremely well.

