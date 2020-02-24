5 Best Jon Moxley moments in AEW so far

Jon Moxley has been on some run in AEW so far

On a recent edition of AEW's newest podcast- AEW Unrestricted- former WWE Champion Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose opened up on his departure from WWE and opened up about his AEW debut. Having made his debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Moxley claimed that he was worried that AEW fans wouldn't take him seriously upon his arrival to the new promotion, considering how WWE had treated him prior to his signing.

Moxley stated that due to the storylines he was involved in during his time with WWE, his reputation had been tarnished real bad and his final run with the company left such a sour taste in everyone's mouth that it would take a lot of effort for people to get over the Dean Ambrose character and fully invest into Jon Moxley.

However, it is safe to say that Moxley took-off perfectly since making his AEW debut and became an instant fan-favorite, right from the moment the former WWE Champion attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in his first night under the AEW banner.

Since making his debut at Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley has already given us a few moments in AEW's short history that we definitely won't get over and with that being said, in this list, I'll take an in-depth look at 5 of Jon Moxley's best AEW moments so far, prior to his big title match against Chris Jericho at AEW: Revolution.

#5 Jon Moxley puts on a brutal show with Joey Janela

Jon Moxley and Joey Janela put on a show at Fyter Fest

In his first-ever match in All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley stepped into the ring with a man with similar instincts in the form of Joey Janela. With Moxley having established his legacy as one of Pro Wrestling's craziest brawlers of all time, a match against Joey Janela was definitely a great way to start things off in AEW.

Janela himself has been known for doing all sorts of wild stuff in a Pro Wrestling ring and this match was exactly what you would expect it to be. A match filled with tables, ladders, and barbed wires, Moxley and Janela sure did put each other through hell at Fyter Fest and after a 20-minute war, 'The Purveyor of Violence' emerged victorious and marked his arrival in AEW in the best way possible.

If you're looking to check out some of Jon Moxley's best in-ring stuff, then I suggest you go ahead and watch his classic Unsanctioned bout against Janela, if you haven't already.

