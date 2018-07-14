5 best main events from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.78K // 14 Jul 2018, 22:00 IST

Extreme Rules has provided us with some absolutely crazy matches

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view is one of the most exciting events of all time and over the years we have witnessed several astonishing matches and main events in particular under the Extreme Rules PPV's radar.

The first Extreme Rules PPV was held in the year 2009 and over the course of these past 9 years, several top WWE Superstars have given us some of the most memorable and extreme matches.

The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place this Sunday and much like every year, several top names have already been confirmed for the show. The likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Asuka, SAnitY, and Andrade "Cien" Almas have all been confirmed for the show so far and much like me, the entire WWE Universe also awaits another extreme event.

Therefore, with that being said, here are five of the best main events from the Extreme Rules PPV:

#5 John Cena vs Batista- Extreme Rules, 2010

Cena vs Batista from 2010

Seeing John Cena as WWE Champion is always fun and back in 2010, 'The Leader of The Cenation' was at the peak of his game at WWE Champion.

Cena's iconic feud against Batista saw the two heavyweights clash against each other on several occasions and one of their rather classic showdowns was in a Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules, 2010.

Both Cena and Batista put up yet another solid clash with the latter doing some tremendous heel work as well.

The ending of the match, however, was rather a bit questionable as Cena duct-taped Batista's legs together around the ring post. But, regardless of the finish, the match was everything you'd expect from a Last Man Standing Match.