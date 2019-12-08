5 Best matches of Dustin Rhodes

Shubham Roy

The many faces of Dustin Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling star Dustin Rhodes has gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout his career that spans over three decades. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, The Natural has wrestled on various top professional wrestling promotions all over North America such as WCW, WWE, Impact Wrestling and now in AEW.

Dustin Rhodes has also gone through a lot of character changes throughout his career but has been most famous for portraying the eccentric character of Goldust while he was in WWE. The gold-tinted and face-painted character of The Bizarre One has also had his fair share of moments where he often perplexed his opponents with his sudden and often creepy antics.

However, Dustin is now in AEW with his half-brother Cody who not only wrestles for the promotion but is also one of their Executive Vice Presidents. To celebrate his career, we will take a look at five of the best matches from Dustin Rhodes' career.

#5 Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes & Nasty Boys vs. The Stud Stable - WarGames match [WCW Fall Brawl 1994]

Dustin Rhodes at WCW Fall Brawl 1994

Back in 1994 at WCW, a young Dustin Rhodes teamed up with his father Dusty Rhodes and the Nasty Boys to take on The Stud Stable (Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Bunkhouse Buck, and Col. Robert Parker) with Meng, popularly known as Haku at ringside in a WarGames match. This was one of the rarest instances where Dustin teamed up with Dusty Rhodes inside a ring and interestingly enough, the WarGames match was the brainchild of Dusty Rhodes which made the occasion a bit more special.

During this time, Dustin feuded with Col. Robert Parker and Bunkhouse Buck. After Buck brought in Terry Funk and Arn Anderson to beat up Dustin, he responded by bringing in his father Dusty Rhodes, who himself was a former rival of Funk.

Dustin's team won the match after Dusty put on the Figure Four Leglock on Parker to make him tap out.

