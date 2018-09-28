5 Best Matches of the Week (17-23rd September 2018)

Ricochet faced Pete Dunne last week on NXT

Last week, matches from 205 Live, NXT, Monday Night Raw, the Mae Young Classic, and SmackDown Live were some of the best matches of the week.

This week, 4 matches from the Mae Young Classic, the Mixed Match Challenge, and 205 Live make this week's honorable mentions. All matches from Hell in a Cell are excluded as they have a separate article.

Honorable Mentions:

Monster Eclipse vs Team Paws (Mixed Match Challenge): All 4 competitors involved in this match can go. Natalya & Ember Moon had pretty good exchanges that proved that these two can probably have a pretty good singles match. It is also nice that Kevin Owens put up a fight against Braun Strowman. After being terrorized by Braun Strowman for months, Kevin Owens (although he was scared at first) finally put up a fight against Braun Strowman. The finish was also great as the Eclipse off of the shoulders of Braun Strowman looked great.

The Phenomenal Flairs vs Day One Glow (Mixed Match Challenge): This was a surprisingly good match. It is nice to see that these 4 wrestlers are allowed to have fun in matches like this. There was pretty solid wrestling throughout the match and even though the match was extremely predictable, it still seemed like Day One Glow had a chance.

TJP vs Lince Dorado (205 Live): This was a good opening match. TJP got a lot of heat when pulling off Dorado's match which was good but there are better matches to come in this feud. While it wasn't bad, the match failed to really kick into second gear.

Toni Storm vs Jinny (Mae Young Classic): These two women have a lot of chemistry with each other. Toni Storm worked well as the fiery face while Jinny was the opportunistic heel that took advantage of mistakes made by Toni Storm. While this wasn't as good as the main event of the Mae Young Classic, it was still a decent match that will be even better when it occurs on NXT UK.

#5 Drew McIntyre vs Dean Ambrose (Raw)

Drew McIntyre faced Dean Ambrose in Raw's best matchup

Drew McIntyre has been great on Monday Night Raw. He has competed in excellent matches against the likes of Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

He continued this trend when he faced Dean Ambrose. Dean Ambrose has had decent singles matches against Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal.

However, this match was his best singles match since returning from injury. Dean Ambrose really showed off his new matt-based style when he relentlessly went after the knee of Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre also won the match by outsmarting Dean Ambrose, not because he was the better man.

