5 Best matches of the week from WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW (February 21st-28th, 2021)

Another week gave fans seven days full of stellar matches from IMPACT Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. While they weren't the only companies who on shows this week, they definitely walked away with some of the most exciting bouts. These promotions featured bouts that delivered exemplary in-ring action and fascinating storytelling. Of course, there was one match from NJPW that could be considered the best bout of them all.

Honorable Mentions this week:

Pretty Deadly defeat Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship

IMPACT Wrestling Six-Man Tag: Winners face off in a Triple Threat to determine the X-Division No. 1 Contender

The first match on this list featured a break-out moment for Jake Something, as he battled for a world championship on IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 TNA World Championship: Jake Something vs. Moose (c) on IMPACT Wrestling

Jake Something stepped into Moose's spotlight

IMPACT Wrestling had a lot of fantastic in-ring action this week, and the show focused on the evolution of Jake Something. While the six-man tag was stellar, many fans finished the show with a new view of Jake Something.

The big man battled his former tag team partner, Deaner in a surprisingly exciting Tables Match to open the show. Jake won the match before he got speared through a table by TNA World Champion Moose.

IMPACT Vice President Scott D'Amore subsequently declared that Moose's title is a legitimate world championship, as he reinstated it and set up a world title match between Moose and Jake.

Advertisement

Jake started off by attacking Moose during his entrance, and he stepped into Mr. IMPACT Wrestling's spotlight to take it for himself. This assault gave fans a compeling image, as it hinted that the company views Jake like a star.

Though he was worn out from his match with Deaner, Jake fought his heart out in this war with Moose. He nearly pinned the champion several times over with stiff clotheslines, Michinoku Drivers, and sit-out powerbombs. Jake threw everything he had at Moose, and he more than proved he was worthy of the main event spot.

Unfortunately, Jake didn't have enough left in the tank. Had he not already wrestled an extremely physical match in the opener of IMPACT Wrestling, fans might have seen a new TNA World Champion on Tuesday. Though it wasn't his night, Jake showed the fans exactly what he was made of. Don't be surprised if he's holding a title by the end of the year.