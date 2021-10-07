5 best Mickie James matches in WWE

Mickie James is one of the greatest women's wrestlers to have ever performed in the squared circle. Debuting in 2005, Mickie made a name for herself and is fondly remembered by the WWE Universe.

Although Mickie James doesn't perform in WWE anymore, she is still making waves in professional wrestling. She is an ambassador for highlighting the importance of women's wrestling and empowering women all over the world.

That being said, let's take a look at five of Mickie James' greatest matches in WWE, in no particular order.

#5 Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Mickie James defeats Trish Stratua for the WWE Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 22.the feud between Mickie and James was one of the best of 2006. Mickie James defeats Trish Stratua for the WWE Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 22.the feud between Mickie and James was one of the best of 2006. https://t.co/6XXRkLQhsT

Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22 is considered one of the greatest women's matches of all-time. It was undoubtedly the first women's WrestleMania match that really stood out as being a classic.

The feud started when it appeared that Mickie was a crazed fan who was obsessed with Trish. Mickie's obsessions went too far and made Stratus feel increasingly uncomfortable as the weeks went by.

When Trish refused her advances, Mickie turned on her and vowed to destroy her. The storyline culminated at WrestleMania in front of a rabid crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

SEND HOOK @TEAMTAZ4Life What would you say is the Greatest woman’s match of all time? Honestly it’s gotta be Trish Stratus vs Mickie James at Wrestlemania 22 What would you say is the Greatest woman’s match of all time? Honestly it’s gotta be Trish Stratus vs Mickie James at Wrestlemania 22 https://t.co/B8bzq1JORA

The match wasn't without controversy as Mickie James used a number of non-PG gestures during the match. The gestures insinuated a romance between the pair. James spoke with Wrestlecast Radio about Vince McMahon's response to the gestures during the match:

"The only people that remember that are the people watching or who were there live and in person. It didn’t make the DVD. I came back through the curtain and Vince was really mad. In the moment it had seemed amazing to me. I thought ‘Vince will love this’. Crass was the word I got. He didn’t like it at all. He told me ‘We’re going to have to go back and edit that out. Do you know how much time (this will take)?' This was my first Wrestlemania, my mom was in the audience, I’m freaking out already. I’m back through the curtain and I’m already in tears and an emotional mess. And I got yelled at," Mickie James said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Despite the controversy, it will forever be remembered as a match that changed the game for women's wrestling. James was a serious contender and she defeated Trish to become the Women's Champion for the first time.

WWE put a lot of effort into the storyline to make it stand out amongst a crowded roster. Kudos to both ladies for making it work and for delivering one of the best women's storylines the company has ever produced.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun