5 Best moments from NXT in 2019: A prophecy fulfilled, WWE takes an early shot in Wednesday Night Wars

2019 could not have been any better to NXT

NXT made some big moves this year. The black and gold brand continued to sign top talent from around the globe, moved to the USA Network for live TV, and even switched to two-hour programming.

The growth that we've seen from WWE NXT has been phenomenal. Between all of that, the brand has been able to give the WWE Universe dozens upon dozens of highly entertaining Superstars, giving everyone personalities to grab onto no matter what division they were focusing on at the time.

Throughout the year, we saw the brand set up talent to be moved in and out of circulation should any unfortunate events take place, keeping the show running as smoothly as possible regardless of the situation. Because of that, we've seen the rise of some talents that were wading through the mid-card, while some outside performers were able to show up and take charge in a hurry.

2019 was the year that saw NXT step their game up, turning the volume up from 10 to 15. As if the past few years weren't good enough, the addition of some competition on Wednesday nights has brought out the best in their roster. And that's made for some jaw-dropping moments throughout the year. Today, we'll look at the 5 of the best moments and highlights from NXT.

#5 Former Champions return to NXT

The Prize Fighter took the Undisputed Era to war

Throughout 2019, we saw several former NXT Superstars return to the black and gold brand for one reason or another. Breezango has completely revitalized their careers since moving to Wednesday nights, picking up some great wins and becoming a formidable force in the tag team title scene.

Lio Rush was another talent that shot straight to the top after rejoining NXT. Following a brief hiatus from the WWE, he returned and immediately captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Not only that, but the Man of the Hour became a highlight reel on Wednesday nights, repeatedly earning "Match of the Week" honors from various sites.

However, the two Superstars that made the biggest impact in NXT were two of the most dominant NXT Champions in the company's history.

Finn Balor showed up on the October 2nd edition of NXT, seemingly challenging Adam Cole for the title after a successful defense against Matt RIddle. A few weeks later, he'd shock the world by turning heel and laying out Johnny Gargano while the Undisputed Era tore Tommaso Ciampa apart.

According to Balor, this was the return of the "Prinxe." Since then, Balor has picked up some strong victories against Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa. His title bout last week was interrupted by a returning Johnny Gargano, who after costing him the match battered Balor with a steel chair. Balor/Gargaon is a dream feud for the WWE Universe, so continuing this war as we head into the new year was a genius move by creative.

The other star that shocked the WWE Universe this year was Kevin Owens. The Prize Fighter recently turned face earlier this year, picking up the Stunner as a finisher and taking on Shane McMahon in a great new anti-authority angle.

During the NXT Invasion, another authority member, Triple H, attempted to bring Owens into the fold, hoping that he'd join NXT at Survivor Series. Though Owens didn't take that turn, he would surprise the fans by appearing as the fourth man of Team Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

It was an incredible moment, with the entire arena exploding in a sea of roars, cheers, and "Fight Owens Fight" chants. Owens, along with Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic, defeated the Undisputed Era in the group's third WarGames match, putting their record there at 1-2.

