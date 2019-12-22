5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: 11-time World Champion to return at Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent

Brock Lesnar looks set for a disappointing rematch at the Royal Rumble

We've had another week full of exciting rumors in the world of professional wrestling. We've had a number of rumors regarding the Royal Rumble, some of which got us excited while the others definitely didn't. Could a 11-time world champion return during the WWE Royal Rumble match?

We also have rumors of WWE making a big move to sign a former Impact Wrestling star as well as the possibility of Braun Strowman getting a new tag-team partner.

#5 Hope is true: Paul Heyman has big plans for Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy

After initially calling Buddy Murphy to the main roster on the Blue brand, WWE didn't do anything with the former Cruiserweight Champion and his appearances on television were few and far between. Things have been a lot better for Murphy since moving to RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up. He has been featured prominently on television and Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman has big plans for the Australian Superstar.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

"Murphy is getting pushed now, but when he was on SmackDown, he was a non-existent person and he always lost.So to rehab a guy, it takes, you know, when you had a guy who was buried underground, and you know, he was on one side where the side thought that there was nothing to the guy, and he goes to another side where the guy who is the showrunner, whatever the guy is, the booker, the creator (Paul Heyman), whatever, thinks really highly of him.

And you know, he is really good and then you start pushing him. It takes a while, you just can’t snap your fingers and go, 'hey, forget everything that you saw for a year when we did nothing with him."

Buddy Murphy has repeatedly proved how good a talent he is inside the ring. Let's hope that WWE doesn't give up on his push prematurely.

