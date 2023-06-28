5 of the best Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history

Money in the Bank 2023 is scheduled for July 1 at O2 Arena in London. The show has become one of the most anticipated premium live events of the year, especially with all the new titles being revealed in WWE recently.

The event truly paves the path for the future of WWE's championships and puts all champions on notice. Every live show following Money in the Bank becomes a chance for a possible cash-in and the crowning of a new champion.

Here are five of the all-time fan-favorite cash-ins:

#5. Carmella’s longest wait of 287 days

Carmella secured the coveted contract in the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank match in 2017, and fans waited in anticipation for her cash-in. WWE Superstars more often than not cash in at the earliest possible opportunity.

However, Carmella had other ideas. She took her time, tested out the water, and finally made the move after waiting for 287 days. During her reign as Miss Money in the Bank, she had a few chances to cash in, but she bided her time.

After waiting 287 days, she finally cashed in her contract against then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay attacked The Queen on the April 10, 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown. Carmella took advantage of a worn-out Flair and secured the victory. This marked Mella’s only run as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She retained the title in a rematch against The Queen at Backlash 2018 and defeated Asuka to hold onto her title as well. She held the title for 131 days before ultimately losing in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

#4. Kane waited a mere 50 minutes before cashing in

Kane was the first superstar to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on the same night he secured it.

Back in 2010, Kane defeated Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy, Christian, Dolph Ziggler, and others to win the MITB contract for the World Heavyweight Championship.

At that event, Rey Mysterio was the World Heavyweight Champion and he successfully defended the title against Jack Swagger. However, Swagger continued to attack Mysterio after defeat and The Big Red Monster rushed out to stop the unnecessary attack.

While a tired and weak Mysterio remained in the ring, Kane returned from backstage with referee Charles Robinson, cashed in the MITB contract, and secured the victory, marking his first run as the World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey on the same night as winning the contract

Liv Morgan secured the Money in the Bank contract against notable superstars in the women’s match in 2022. During that time, Ronda Rousey was the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

During the event, Rousey had initially placed the title on the line against Natalya. Even though Natalya put up a valiant fight, Rousey prevailed but had used all of her strength and energy.

Liv Morgan, without wasting a moment, cashed in against Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. The fans went wild upon witnessing Ronda Rousey lose the title, especially to a fan favorite like Morgan.

#2. Edge cashed in the very first Money in the Bank contract

At WrestleMania 21, Edge won the very first Money in the Bank contract. He was over the moon with the victory and hinted at a potential cash-in at WrestleMania 22.

However, he changed his mind and cashed in on then-WWE Champion John Cena at New Year’s Revolution in 2006. When he defeated Cena and secured the victory, a new milestone was created in WWE’s history.

The fans were convinced of the power of the Money in the Bank contract, and it also marked The Rated-R Superstar’s very first run as world champion!

#1. Rob Van Dam cashed in on John Cena

Some names often fade from memory, and it’s possible many do not remember what Rob Van Dam has achieved in WWE.

RVD secured the MITB contract at WrestleMania 22. Following that, the ECW star took his chance to cash in the contract against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006, doing exactly what Edge had done the year before.

However, RVD took a different approach and made Cena aware of his plans. Van Dam defeated Cena for the title with the help of Edge to mark his first reign as WWE Champion.

One of the reasons it was quite the hit among fans was because the WWE Universe had significant hatred towards The Champ at that point!

You can watch the Live coverage of Money in the Bank 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 in Tamil & Telugu or on SonyLiv with a subscription at 12:30am IST on July 2nd, 2023.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes