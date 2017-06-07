5 best Money in the Bank Ladder Matches of all-time

Which WWE Money in the Bank Ladder matches made us jump out of our seats?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 18:00 IST

Money in the Bank Ladder matches have provided some memorable moments down the years

WWE SmackDown Live’s second exclusive pay per view after Wrestlemania 33 is just around the corner, and it is one of the most hotly anticipated pay per views since The Ultimate Thrill Ride, Money in the Bank.

The star attraction of the show is, of course, the Money in the Bank Ladder match, and this year we have two of those to give us an event to remember. AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin do battle in the traditional Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The new addition this year is the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match where Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina go head to head for the chance to win a contract for a SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match.

The burning question is who is going to win these two matches and how good are they going to be? Are they going to live up the great matches of the past decade or so? Well, we’re here to celebrate the great Money in the Bank Ladder matches of the past 12 years since its introduction in 2005 at Wrestlemania 21.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 5 best Money in the Bank Ladder matches of all-time:

Please note that matches are ranked through a combination of the match quality and the quality of the cash-in.

#5 Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2016 – won by Dean Ambrose

Ambrose cashed in last year’s contract on the same night he won the Money in the Bank Ladder match

Last year’s Money in the Bank Ladder match kicks off this list and what a great match it was. Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, and Alberto Del Rio tore the house down for over 20 minutes of fast-paced action.

All six men – Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, in particular, – took some real risks and crazy bumps as they fought for the opportunity to earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and in the end, it was Dean Ambrose who rose to the top of the ladder to unhook the briefcase.

What happened at the end of the pay per view just made this match so much better as Ambrose cashed in just 57 minutes after winning the contract against Seth Rollins – who had just defeated Roman Reigns to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The Lunatic Fringe sneaked up on Rollins and successfully defeated The Architect meaning all three Shield members were WWE World Heavyweight Champion at some point during the pay per view.

Also read: Ranking the Superstars most likely to win Money in the Bank