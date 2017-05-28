Ranking the Superstars most likely to win Money in the Bank

Which Superstar has the best chance to walk out of St. Louis as Mr. Money in the Bank?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2017, 14:42 IST

Which SmackDown superstar will become Mr Money in the Bank?

One of the most exciting WWE pay-per-views of the year is just around the corner. And although it’s a SmackDown-only event this time around, it could produce one of the best Money in the Bank ladder matches of all time.

It’s a star-studded match to say the least, and each one of these Superstars is worthy of being Mr Money in the Bank. Aside from Dolph Ziggler, every Superstar in the match seems likely to become world champion either again or for the first time. And for one of them, that world championship will get closer than ever.

You can make the case that any of these guys should become Mr MITB. They all have an impressive wrestling pedigree and would all make great world champions. Alas, some of these Superstars are more likely to take home the victory than others. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to rank them.

For some of these guys, it’s probably not their time. And for others, it may have been their time already. With that said, here is our ranking of each Superstar’s likelihood to win MITB, starting with the least likely.

#6 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the ring on SmackDown Live

Dolph Ziggler has reinvented himself since turning heel on Kalisto back in January. He’s actually developed a somewhat interesting character again to complement his in-ring skills that have always been exceptional.

Ziggler’s role as the grizzled vet who’s tired of things not going his way has been great, but he’s been given very little to do with it. And although an MITB victory would be a good change of pace for the reinvigorated Ziggler, it doesn’t seem likely to come to fruition.

At this stage of his career, a stage in which he admits he only has 1-2 years left, Ziggler is better served to put other Superstars over. We’ve already seen this begin with his loss to a debuting Shinsuke Nakamura, and we’ll probably see it more in the future.

Ziggler’s days as a world title holder are probably over. He had a decent prime, and although he may not have accomplished as much as he would’ve liked, his career is nothing to be ashamed of.

In fact, he has the most iconic MITB cash-in of all time, so why give him the briefcase again when he can’t possibly live up to that moment? Ziggler has plenty to hang his hat on. Another MITB win is not in the cards.